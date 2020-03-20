City to impose trash collection restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne is putting some restrictions on trash pick-ups.

Starting Monday, March 23rd, crews will only pick up trash and recycling cans issued by the City of Fort Wayne, according to a city press release. That means extra bags or boxes won’t be taken, and neither will bulk items.

Mayor Tom Henry says the new restrictions are due to public health guidelines in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 in northeast Indiana.

The new rules will be in effect through April 15th at the earliest. Read the full release here.