City to study downtown public space usage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne wants to know how often you use the downtown and riverfront areas.

A new study looking at an area from Rockhill Street on the west to Monroe Street on the East, and from the St. Mary’s River on the north to Brackenridge Street on the South, got partial funding from the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission Monday.

The Journal Gazette reports the Commission will spend $20,000 on the study, with the bulk of the cost coming from a partnership between the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne and the Knight Foundation.

The study, to be done this fall and next spring, will look at where people gather downtown and if people are actually using the public spaces created for them.