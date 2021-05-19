City seeks slowdown for downtown watercraft

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re planning on going boating in Fort Wayne, you might need to slow down in the near future.

The City of Fort Wayne is asking the State Department of Natural Resources for a “no-wake” zone along the riverfront development area, according to the Journal Gazette.

The city says some watercraft activities can create safety hazards, and they’re asking for an idle speed zone for the St. Marys, Maumee, and St. Joseph rivers in the downtown area. They also argue that developments like Promenade Park have attracted more pedestrians to the riverside areas, thus creating a potential hazard for fast-moving boats and other vehicles.

It could be several months before an official decision is made.