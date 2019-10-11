City seeks local funding to finish Pufferbelly Trail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of Fort Wayne is seeking local help to raise additional funds to complete the Pufferbelly Trail.

The city has announced they are moving forward with the last phase of the Pufferbelly Trail. They are seeking three million dollars from the state’s recently announced Next Level Trails Grant program to assist with the final phase.

This particular section of the trail that the city wants to complete is between Washington Center Road and Ice Way, which is just south of Coliseum Boulevard.

The city says that as part of the application, it is important to show community support with letters and finances.

Fort Wayne Trails, Inc. is looking for financial help from the community to raise the additional funds to add to the city’s commitment to finds for land acquisition and design work. Community support, community funds along with the city’s contribution is said to strengthen the application for the Next Level Funding.

Fort Wayne Trails, Inc. is also seeking letters of support from local businesses and community groups to add to the application.

“Partnerships and Grants are essential to future trail growth,” said Megan McClellan, CEO of Fort Wayne Trails, Inc. “Our chances of receiving Next Level Trail funding are enhanced if we can show community support, both financially, and with letters and testimonials.”

Dawn Ritchie, Greenways and Trails Manager for the City of Fort Wayne says “Certainly, much of that growth can be tied to the recent completion of Pufferbelly sections from Lawton Park to Fernhill Avenue, Washington Center to Wallen Road, and the underpass connection at Dupont Road. That’s why we’re excited to move forward with the last phase of the Pufferbelly Trail. Completing the section from Washington Center is a significant connection to our entire trail network.”

The Pufferbelly Trail is a portion of the Poka-Bache Connector, the State visionary trail that will connect Ouabache State Park in Bluffton to Pokagon State Park in Angola. The 81-mile trail goes through Wells, Allen, DeKalb and Steuben County. Currently, 32 miles of the trail are complete.