City seeks input on sculpture for Five Points intersection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne is asking for input on a new sculpture for a city landmark.

A new sculpture will be installed at the Five Points intersection at Goshen Ave. and Sherman Blvd., according to the City, which says the Public Works Division is partnering with the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission to choose an artist to do the job.

The sculpture will be a “gateway piece” to compliment the recently-completed Phase 1 of the Goshen Avenue reconstruction and modernization project.

You can give your input if you live in the Five Points and Lincoln Park neighborhoods by clicking on this link or by attending a community meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 18th at Northside Missionary Church, 736 Lillian Ave.