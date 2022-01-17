City seeks input on MLK monument

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne is looking for input on an upcoming public art piece dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Public Art Commission wants your suggestions for which phrases from King’s June 5th, 1963 speech in Fort Wayne should be included in the “Pillars of Hope and Justice” monument planned for the southeast corner of the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center parking area downtown.
You can find a list of the phrases to choose from through this link.
The survey will be available through February 28th, and the monument should be installed by June 2023.
Why spend money on an MLK monument? Yes I agree with his teachings. Yes I hate RACISM of all kinds! But it seems many blacks, especially BLM and ANTIFA do not believe in MLK’s philosophy of non-violence and working within the law. So why a monument?????? MLK would have NEVER advocated for the death and destruction we have seen over the last two years. He would have never advocated for the destruction of historical statues or monuments regardless who they were. He would have advocated for us all to remember history and not repeat it!Name a singe prominent black democrat in any legislature that is a true believer in MLK………………..You can’t! Today the all seem to be radical Marxists that support fully the death and destruction mentioned above.
This is my official input that was asked for.