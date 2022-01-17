City seeks input on MLK monument

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne is looking for input on an upcoming public art piece dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Public Art Commission wants your suggestions for which phrases from King’s June 5th, 1963 speech in Fort Wayne should be included in the “Pillars of Hope and Justice” monument planned for the southeast corner of the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center parking area downtown.

You can find a list of the phrases to choose from through this link.

The survey will be available through February 28th, and the monument should be installed by June 2023.