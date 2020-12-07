City receives grant to install electric vehicle charging stations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (City of Fort Wayne press release): The City of Fort Wayne has received a $90,000 grant from the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee that will go toward the installation of electric vehicle charging stations.

Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division plans to install 27 stations at 10 locations throughout the community. Installation is expected to begin in the spring of 2021, with the work being completed by the end of 2022. Locations for the electric vehicle stations and number of stations:

*Allen County Public Library downtown branch, 2

*Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4

*Berry Street parking, 3

*Foster Park, 2

*Jefferson Pointe, 2

*Meijer at Dupont and Diebold roads (future location of store), 2

*Meijer on Lima Road, 2

*Meijer on Maysville Road, 5

*Skyline Garage at Ash Skyline Plaza, 2

*Wayne Street parking, 3

To be considered for the grant, the City responded to a request for proposals from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM).

“We’re looking forward to being part of this effort to be good stewards of the environment and make a positive difference,” said Shan Gunawardena, director, Public Works Division. “We value our partnership with IDEM and appreciate the efforts of the organizations and businesses who are working with the City to make the electric vehicle charging stations a reality.”

Greater Indiana Clean Cities, a non-profit designated by the U.S. Department of Energy to help deploy alternative fuels and transportation, coordinated with the City of Fort Wayne to identify potential charging sites, assess identified site needs, and write the City’s grant application.

Kerri Garvin, Executive Director of Greater Indiana Clean Cities believes “these chargers will encourage adoption of electric vehicles, leading to lower greenhouse gas emissions in Indiana.”