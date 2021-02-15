City prepares for extended snow event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is encouraging employers to let their workers work from home if at all possible due to this week’s winter storm.

That request comes as city Street Department crews have spent last night and this morning preparing for a weather system predicted to bring a large amount of snow to the area, starting this afternoon and carrying into Tuesday morning.

The City says it usually takes 10 to 12 hours after the snow stops falling to have priority streets both plowed and salted. Residential streets typically take up to 48 hours if crews don’t have to revisit priority streets.