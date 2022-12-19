City power outage leaves over 6,000 customers without power

UPDATED: As of 8:00 p.m., I&M crews have restored power to over 90% of the customers without power. I&M estimates that all power will be restored by 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A substation that services the downtown Fort Wayne area lost power leaving over 6,000 consumers without power.

The power outage started around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Indiana Michigan Power crews and substation servicers immediately began to repair the issue.

As of 6:15 p.m. power was restored to over 5,500 customers.

To check the status of your power outage, click here.

You can also sign up for text and email alerts on the app or by clicking here.