City police and firefighters memorial vandalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Someone vandalized Fort Wayne’s Police and Firefighters Memorial in Fort Wayne either last night or early this morning.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, spray-painted messages of “BLM” – short for “Black Lives Matter” and “Quit pigs” were found on the ground in front of the memorial, while “ACAB” – an acronym insulting all cops – was spray-painted, in orange, on the memorial itself.

The paint has since been cleaned and removed from the memorial.

The memorial is located on North Wells Street, just northwest of Promenade Park.

Tensions remain somewhat high between some members of the community and police in the wake of weeks of protests against incidents of police brutality against African Americans.