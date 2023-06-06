City Officials Dedicate MLK Monument Monday Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission dedicated Pillars of Hope and Justice, a public art monument commemorating the June 5, 1963, visit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Fort Wayne, during which he gave a speech sharing his vision for nonviolent resistance. During a public event Monday evening, King’s son, Martin Luther King III, was on hand to help city and community leaders dedicate the monument, which is located at the northwest corner of West Main and Ewing streets in downtown Fort Wayne.

King was joined in making remarks at the dedication event by Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry as well as several other dignitaries, including sculpture artists Shane Allbritton and Norman Lee, the Rev. Dr. Bill McGill of Imani Baptist Church, and City Council members Michelle Chambers and Russ Jehl. The dedication ceremony was followed by a 60th Anniversary Celebration held in the USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, where Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his 1963 speech.