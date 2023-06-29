City Officials Celebrate McKinnie Commons Grand Opening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry led the grand opening of McKinnie Commons Park on Wednesday Evening along with the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division, the Parks and Recreation Department, and City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker. The event was held at the northeast corner of McKinnie and South Anthony Boulevard.

In a release, Mayor Henry stated, “McKinnie Commons is a vital addition to the enhancements being made in southeast Fort Wayne. I continue to be enthusiastic and positive about the tremendous strides we’re making to bring new energy and excitement for residents, neighborhoods, and businesses. Placemaking and gathering spaces provide opportunities for individuals, families, and visitors to enjoy the outdoors, meet new people, and have fun activities in a safe and inviting environment.”

The project was part of a 2019 plan that saw the Community Development Division and the Southeast Area Partnership work with residents in southeast Fort Wayne to develop the Southeast Strategy Update, which focuses on reinvesting in the southeast quadrant.