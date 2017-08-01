City officials asking for your input regarding abandoned vehicles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with the City of Fort Wayne are asking for your feedback regarding abandoned vehicle regulations.

Currently, it’s illegal to abandon a vehicle on public or private property. The City ordinance also states that if an abandoned vehicle is left on private property for more than 20 days, the vehicle may be towed and $100 fine can be issued to the owner.

However, Cindy Joyner with Neighborhood Code Compliance tells our partners in news at ABC 21, the law doesn’t state much else. “Our ordinance cannot really handle that at this point. We don’t have the mechanisms in place.”

That’s why you’re being asked to take a survey and give your feedback regarding the regulations. Depending on your feedback, Fort Wayne may add more rules. “Now is the time to come forward and tell us what you’re seeing and what you want us to address,” said Joyner.

A link to the survey can be found here.