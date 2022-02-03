City of New Haven offices, comunity and fitness centers closed until Friday

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): The City of New Haven says all facilities and community and fitness centers will be closed until Friday at 9 a.m.

City offices will open an hour late on Friday to give plows additional time to clear city streets. Public works and public safety including 911 will remain fully staffed and operational.

Officials ask that residents remove any vehicles from city streets if possible to help with snow removal. Crews are working to clear streets, with priority for main roads and streets.

If you have any questions or a non-emergency issues, contact the non-emergency line at 260-748-7080 or by email info@newhaven.in.gov.