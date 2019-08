City of New Haven issues road closures of New Haven Fire Muster & Expo

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of New Haven is planning to close a handful of roadways for Saturday’s annual New Haven Fire Muster & Expo.

Drivers should expect the following intersections to be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday:

Broadway Street from Rose Avenue to Park Avenue

Powers Street from Broadway Street to Ann Street

Bell Avenue from Broadway Street to Ann Street

Main Street from High Street to Ann Street

Summit Street from Broadway Street to Ann Street

Middle Street from Broadway Street to Ann Street

Park Avenue from Homestead Drive to College Street

Prospect Avenue from Homestead Drive to College Street

The Intersection at Hartzell Street at Broadway Street

(Parking lot behind the old police department and the parking lot behind the Trion)

In addition to the above closures, the following streets will be closed for the parade, which will run from 10-11 a.m. Saturday: