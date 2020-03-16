City of New Haven announces closures as preventative measure against COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): The City of New Haven is encouraging residents to phone or e-mail, rather than stop by offices in person. Mayor Steve McMichael has closed selected facilities to the public through April 13.

The City issued the following statement:

Utility Payments: The City of New Haven Utility Office is now closed to the public. We are encouraging utility customers to not come into the office in person because we want to protect the consumer and staff so that we can continue business as usual. We are urging you to use one of the payment options below:

• Pay online on our website (www.newhaven.in.gov)

• By phone (1-866-670-3036)

• Check or money order can be mailed or placed in the drive up drop box o Drive up drop box located in the east parking lot o Mail to PO BOX 570, New Haven, IN, 46774

• We offer auto debit, a free and convenient monthly service We want to continue providing the best service we can and will maintain regular hours (8:00 am – 12:00 noon, 1:00pm – 5:00pm) to answer your phone calls and e-mails.

Community Center: The Community Center in New Haven is now closed to the public. This includes the Fitness Center, Senior Room and public meeting rooms. The City of New Haven Park Office will not be open to the public but will take telephone calls. For any questions, please contact the Park Office at (260) 749-2212.

New Haven Police Department: The Police Training Room at New Haven City Hall is now closed to the public. This includes all public group meetings.

Fingerprinting: We will no longer perform any fingerprinting until further notice. We are encouraging the public not to come into the office in person to protect the community and staff so that we can continue business as usual.

Background Checks: Also attached is information regarding background checks that can be done online: https://www.in.gov/ai/appfiles/isp-lch/.

We will continue to take proactive measures to protect our city employees and the public and guarding against any disruption of city services. New Haven will continue to follow the guidance from the State of Indiana and CDC to ensure the health and safety of our employees and the public.

New Haven Planning Department: The Planning Department will continue to accept applications for Improvement Location Permits and other planning services. Applications may be obtained online at www.newhaven.in.gov. Payment may be made via check at the utility drop box Attn: Planning Department.

New Haven City Council and Board of Public Works: As of this writing, Board of Public Works and City Council meetings will remain open to the public. We are encouraging everyone to sit at least 6’ apart in meetings as seating will be limited. We encourage the public to participate in these meetings by visiting our facebook page for live streaming.

ONLINE: We have many government services available online at www.newhaven.in.gov including utility bill payments, permitting and access to City Council and Board of Public Works meetings.

If you have any questions or non-emergency issue, please contact the City of New Haven at (260) 748-7000 or by email at info@newhaven.in.gov.

Be sure to visit the City of New Haven Facebook page for updated information.