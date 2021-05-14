City of Huntington lifts masks requirement

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Huntington announced Friday that it is changing its mask requirement to an advisory, effective immediately.

The move comes after yesterday’s announcement by the CDC that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most indoor spaces. The city says the move also is being done with the advice of Huntington County’s public health officer.

The mask requirement was scheduled to end on May 31.

Mayor Richard Strick will sign a revised executive order later on Friday.

The county is more than 40 percent fully vaccinated.