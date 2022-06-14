City of Fort Wayne weather response update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – City of Fort Wayne divisions continue to work to address a number of areas affected by the severe weather that hit the City of Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department and Fort Wayne Police Department continue to be proactive in responding to emergency situations.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department and Public Works Division are overseeing cleanup of downed trees, limbs, and debris in city parks and the public right of way.

Several traffic signals remain out of service. Motorists should use caution in the impacted areas and treat the areas as all-way stops.

Traffic signals that are out of service:

-The stretch of West Jefferson Boulevard in the Jefferson Pointe area

-West Jefferson Boulevard and Getz Road

-West Jefferson Boulevard and Covington Road

-West Jefferson Boulevard and Aboite Center Road

-West Jefferson Boulevard and Olde Canal Place

-West Jefferson Boulevard and Mallard Cove Lane

-Washington Boulevard and Hanna Street

-Engle and Bluffton roads

-Winchester and Bluffton roads

-Sand Point and Bluffton roads

-Old Trail and Bluffton roads

-Lower Huntington and Bluffton roads

-Old Trail and Lower Huntington roads

-Airport Expressway and Bluffton Road

-Engle Road and Ardmore Avenue

-Taylor Street and Ardmore Avenue

-Wallace and Hanna streets

-Hanna and Buchanan streets

-Smith and Pontiac streets

-Pontiac and Hanna streets

-Dartmouth Drive and Washington Center Road

-Pontiac Street and McKinnie Avenue

-Parnell and Spy Run avenues

City Utilities is extending the hours at its Biosolids Facility, 6202 Lake Ave., until 8 p.m. tonight-Thursday. The extra hours will help those who need to drop off tree branches and tree limbs from residential areas that came down during last night’s storm. Fees will be waived through Sunday. The facility opens at 8 a.m. on weekdays. Friday and Saturday hours will be 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

In addition, Republic Services will start accepting tree debris at their compost site at the landfill, 6231 MacBeth Rd., beginning Thursday morning. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Residents will have to scale in and out so Republic is able to obtain weights on all incoming materials for tracking purposes with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. There will be no charge to residents.

In addition, due to the very warm temperatures impacting the area, cooling stations are open for the public. The lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today-Thursday. The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory is located at 1100 S. Calhoun St. in downtown Fort Wayne. Also, The Salvation Army is available from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today-Thursday. The Salvation Army is located at 2901 N. Clinton St.

“I’m appreciative of how our community is coming together to help those in need. We’re a caring and giving city and it shows during these challenging situations,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Our city government team will continue to do everything possible to help ensure the safety and well-being of residents and neighborhoods.”