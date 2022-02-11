City of Fort Wayne to reopen emergency rental assistance program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services announced Friday that the emergency rental assistance program will reopen on Monday, Feb. 21.

City officials say they have received an additional $6.3 million to help renters who have fallen behind on rent and utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fort Wayne has already distributed more than $13.6 million in emergency rental assistance.

Applications will open at 10 a.m. on Feb. 21 through the link here or in person by appointment with Lutheran Social Services or Catholic Charities.

To be eligible, applicants must rent within Fort Wayne city limits, have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area media ($57,500 for a family of four) and be currently experiencing hardship due to COVID-19.

Assistance can cover past due rental payments, future rent and current utility bills. Applicants who have received assistance in the past may apply for additional help.

There will be an online training on how to apply to the program. For more information on the training dates or to view training videos, visit the link above in this story. You can also call 317-552-1463 for technical assistance.