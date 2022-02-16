City of Fort Wayne To Pay Red River $1.9 Million

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): City of Fort Wayne Officials have announced plans to pay its trash collector a hefty amount of money to keep its service through early summer. The city plans to pay Red River Waste Solutions $1.9 million to continue as Fort Wayne’s trash hauler until June 30th.

According to Journal Gazette, city corporation attorney, Tim Haffner and his colleague Jay Jaffe updated the Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday on the plan for transitioning to a new trash and recycling collection service provider.

Red River has not met the city’s expectations for trash and recycling collection services throughout its seven-year contract, which began in January 2018. Red River officials said it would take about $2 million for Red River to continue operating and serving the city until June 30. The cost would be less if the city could find another provider sooner than June 30, but Haffner said consultants do not feel confident the timeline can be further accelerated. -SOQ-