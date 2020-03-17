City of Fort Wayne to close offices to curb potential COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Citizens Square will close to the public starting Wednesday, March 18th. Mayor Tom Henry and the Allen County Board of Commissioners made the announcement as part of an ongoing effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials said the Rousseau Centre will limit public access to the police desk, the county election board, auditor, recorder, and treasurer’s offices.

The county assessor’s office will temporarily operate out of the auditor’s office and will also handle work for the Wayne Township assessor.

Clients wishing to meet with the veteran’s service officer on the 1st floor or the public defender’s office on the 7th floor should call ahead to make an appointment.

The Adult Probation office on the 8th floor will remain open. Public access to all other floors will be restricted.

A central drop-off box will be placed in the lobby for paperwork which needs to be submitted to any county office in the Rousseau Centre. In addition, you may use the City Utilities drop box located on Berry Street to submit paperwork for county offices housed in Citizens Square.

Current plans call for the Rousseau Centre to fully reopen to the public on Wednesday, April 1. In addition, all municipally-owned buildings will be closed to the public until April 1. That includes the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department office and the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control’s facility will operate under restricted access.

Officials said 911 services and the City’s 311 Call Center will remain open.

All essential public safety services and departments will continue to function as normal.

For more information, visit the City of Fort Wayne website.