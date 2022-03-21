City of Fort Wayne to begin biodegradable bag collection March 28

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne will begin spring biodegradable bag collection on March 28.

Biodegradable paper leaf/law/garden bags should be placed by the curb. No dirt, sand or heavy wood can go in the bags. Residents must then call 311 after they have filled and placed bags at the curb. Bags will be collected within two business days.

Biodegradable bags put in alleys will not be collected.

The collection period runs through April 8, with dates subject to change due to weather.