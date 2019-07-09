City of Fort Wayne receives Pet-Friendly certification

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of Fort Wayne officially received the BETTER CITY FOR PETS certification today.

The certification is part of the Mars Petcare BETTER CITIES FOR PETS program that commits to creating a pet-friendly community by working with the local government, businesses and non-profits to help communities make four-legged friends welcome.

Fort Wayne, is on the forefront of creating a vibrant community where pets are not only welcome, but thrive.

Fort Wayne has received high marks for its Community Cat Program, partner organizations working together to reduce pet homelessness and Humane Education programs that ensure future generations of responsible pet owners.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Director Amy-Jo Sites said “We are honored to receive the BETTER CITY FOR PETS™ certification to showcase the great work we’ve done to allow more people to enjoy the benefits of life with their pets. With the help and support of our passionate local residents, we’ve seen the community come together to reduce pet homelessness and take steps to encourage responsible pet ownership.”

Mayor Tom Henry said “We understand that part of attracting and retaining top talent falls on making our city a better place for their pets too. Being certified as a BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ city highlights the wonderful work our city, businesses and residents are doing to improve the lives of pets in Fort Wayne. We continue to look at new, innovative ways to keep our city pet-friendly and welcoming to all of its four-legged residents”

Created in partnership with urban-planning organization, Civic Design Center, the certification evaluates cities based on 12 traits of pet-friendly cities across four categories: businesses, parks, shelters and homes.

Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Mars Petcare Jim Stewart said “We established the BETTER CITY FOR PETS™ certification to celebrate cities that are creating positive and welcoming environments for people and their pets, and encourage more cities to recognize the benefits of our four-legged friends. We’re excited to announce the inaugural group of certified cities and look forward to continuing this progress with The BETTER CITIES FOR PETS program.”

You can find a full list of BETTER CITY FOR PETS certification recipients by clicking here. To learn more about getting involved in the program, visit www.bettercitiesforpets.com.