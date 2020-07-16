City of Fort Wayne offering cooling station this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of Fort Wayne has announced the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory lobby will serve as a cooling station.

The opening of the cooling station is due to the upcoming high temperatures and heat indices that have been forecasted.

Cooling stations will be available from noon to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, July 18 & 19. Due to social distancing, space will be limited to 5 visitors at a time in the cooling station area. Guests are encouraged to wear masks.

The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory is located at 1100 S. Calhoun Street in downtown Fort Wayne.