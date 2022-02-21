City of Fort Wayne mask mandate to end March 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry announced Monday that the mask mandate at City of Fort Wayne-owned facilities will end effective March 1.

Masks will still be recommended.

The locations include Citizens Square, the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission office, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department office, Parks and Recreation pavilions, community centers, youth centers, the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control’s facility.

Mayor Henry cited the recent drop in local COVID-19 cases and fewer hospitalizations as the reasons for the change.