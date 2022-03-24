City of Fort Wayne Making Positive Steps In Finding News Trash Collector

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s search for a new trash collector is making positive steps. City spokesperson John Perlich tells our partners in news at ABC21 that they are one step closer to replacing Red River, but there’s still a few steps left before it’s finalized. A transition agreement with Red River Waste Solutions was introduced at City Council Tuesday night to ensure that the company will continue to collect trash while a new trash company transitions to work for the City of Fort Wayne.

At the beginning of March, the City opened the electronic bidding process to select the next solid waste services contract. Three companies submitted: Waste Management of Indiana, GFL Environmental USA, and Republic Services of Indiana. Fort Wayne administration still has to follow current state law which says they have to select the lowest responsive bidder. Those laws just changed but the new law doesn’t go into effect until July 1st. Leaders say they wanted to have the entire process complete by then, so they have to follow current laws.