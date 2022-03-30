City of Fort Wayne Makes Agreement With Red River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne secured Red River Waste Solutions’ solid waste removal services for the next few months as the city transitions to a new trash and recycling hauler.

According to The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne City Council members unanimously approved the transition agreement on Tuesday with the Texas based company, which includes leniency on fines until the contract’s end on June 30th and an extra $1.9 million to help cover actual costs. The move comes after years of insufficient trash and recycling removal services by Red River, which was the lowest bidder for the seven-year contract in 2017.

The city will be responsible for about $300,000 of the total $1.9 million settlement as the rest will be paid by the cities’ insurance provider, Argo.