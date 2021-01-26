City of Fort Wayne Homeowner Repair Program opens for applications soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne will be accepting applications beginning Monday, February 1 for the City’s Homeowner Repair Program.

First Facts:

Qualified applicants must own their home, it must be their primary residence and the home must be located within City limits.

Applicants must also have a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income, or $56,900 for a family of four.

The program offers zero percent interest ten-year loans on the replacement projects.

What You Need to Know

The Program helps homeowners who may otherwise not be able to afford it, to replace heat, air conditioning or their roof.

Funding for this program comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is limited.

Residents will be served on a first-come, first served basis and the program will be closed once all funds are committed.

To apply, residents should call 260-427-8585. They will be asked a series of brief questions and then will be asked to leave their contact information on a voicemail system. Someone from the City’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services will call back.

