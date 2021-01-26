City of Fort Wayne Homeowner Repair Program opens for applications soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne will be accepting applications beginning Monday, February 1 for the City’s Homeowner Repair Program.
First Facts:
- Qualified applicants must own their home, it must be their primary residence and the home must be located within City limits.
- Applicants must also have a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income, or $56,900 for a family of four.
- The program offers zero percent interest ten-year loans on the replacement projects.
What You Need to Know
- The Program helps homeowners who may otherwise not be able to afford it, to replace heat, air conditioning or their roof.
- Funding for this program comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is limited.
- Residents will be served on a first-come, first served basis and the program will be closed once all funds are committed.
- To apply, residents should call 260-427-8585. They will be asked a series of brief questions and then will be asked to leave their contact information on a voicemail system. Someone from the City’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services will call back.
Find more details and eligibility information click here.