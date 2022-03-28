City of Fort Wayne donates $10,000 to help Ukrainian refugees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release) – Mayor Tom Henry Monday announced the City of Fort Wayne has donated $10,000 to help the people of Ukraine through our sister city in Plock, Poland.

Plock is assisting Ukrainians by providing essential needs and housing to people who have fled Ukraine and are now living in Plock. Zhytomyr, Ukraine is a sister city to Plock.

By donating through Fort Wayne Sister Cities, those funds will be used to help the people of Ukraine through the efforts of Plock. To donate, visit this website. When donating, click the donate button in the menu. Please add “City of Plock Refugee Fund” to the payment notes to ensure that the donation is directed to Plock. The note section is located under the dollar amount once the payment type is selected. This is a collaborative effort to support our sister city as they continue to provide support for refugees fleeing Ukraine. Donations will go directly to their efforts.

To date, more than $77,000 has been donated.

On March 16, Mayor Henry met via Zoom with Plock Mayor Andrzej Nowakowski. The mayors discussed the current situation in Ukraine and how Plock is working to make a meaningful difference to help provide resources to Ukrainians in need of assistance. The mayors also discussed the importance and value of solidarity and a commitment to wanting peace and democracy restored in Ukraine.