City of Fort Wayne breaks ground on Botanical Conservatory/Embassy connector

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry, Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Director, Steve McDaniel, along with community leaders and funding partners broke ground today on the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory crossover to the Embassy Theatre.

Mayor Henry states “The new connector from the Conservatory to the Embassy is going to have a tremendous impact. We want everyone to have an enjoyable and memorable experience in our revitalized downtown. It’s important to have additional connectivity opportunities for residents and visitors to get the most out of their time in the heart of our city.”

Director McDaniel adds “With events happening all year long in the Conservatory, we wanted to give citizens a way to visit without having to brave the elements, and this project will do that. We have been anxiously anticipating this moment for many years, and we are so appreciative of the donors and community support to finally make it a reality.”

This connector will allow visitors to park in a covered garage and access many downtown entities without ever having to go outside in unpleasant weather conditions.

The project is expected to cost $560,240 and is expected to be completed by November of this year.