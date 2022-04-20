City of Fort Wayne Board of Public Works Awards Trash Bid To GFL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Council is set to take a vote on the Summit Cities next likely trash and solid waste hauler.

City of Fort Wayne Board of Public Works members accepted a bid on Tuesday from GFL Environmental USA as the lowest, responsive, and responsible bidder to provide residential garbage and recycling collection. However, the move to GFL will not be formalized until City Council members discuss it and take action.

This step allows GFL to next enter into a formal contract with the City of Fort Wayne to be the garbage and recycling hauler for the City of Fort Wayne commencing on July 1. The Board of Public Works would plan to approve a formal contract with GFL next week. In addition, City Council will have to approve the contract, which is scheduled to be sent to City Council later this week for introduction on April 26th.