FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Beginning Monday, March 29, the City of Fort Wayne will begin collecting biodegradable paper lawn and leaf bags placed by the curb.

City residents are asked to call 3-1-1 after they have filled and placed the bags by the curb, which will then be collected within two business days.

Biodegradable bags placed in alleys will not be collected according to officials who say that the collection will run through April 9.