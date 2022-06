FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne announced that they will have a fireworks show on Monday, July 4.

The fireworks display will be from the top of the Indiana Michigan Power Center downtown starting at 10 p.m.

The city and the Fort Wayne TinCaps will serve as event sponsors.

The TinCaps will host Lake County at Parkview Field at 6:05 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. or immediately following the conclusion of the game.