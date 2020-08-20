City of Elkhart files lawsuit against instrument makers, RV manufacturers

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Elkhart has filed a lawsuit against Conn-Selmer and other companies in an effort to hold them responsible for environmental cleanup.

The city’s complaint names the musical instrument maker and RV and pre-fabricated housing maker All American Group, formerly Coachmen Industries.

The city says it performed a routine environmental investigation after acquiring property on Beardsley Avenue and found “significant contamination,” though the extent isn’t fully known.

The suit says it’s from the byproducts of manufacturing and industrial operations and from improperly abandoned hazardous materials underground.

The Elkhart Truth reports the city is stating that the contamination may also be impacting surrounding properties.

