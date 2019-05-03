City looks to public for input on HUD plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne officials are looking to the public for input on their latest housing plan.

The City needs to submit a report on spending plans to the Department of Housing and Urban Development and has presented that annual action plan for public review.

Officials say they’ll take written comments and feedback into consideration before sending HUD the final version of the plan.

You can provide feedback through May 8th by email at ohns@cityoffortwayne.org or traditional mail at Attn: Annual Action Plan, Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St., Suite 320, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

We have a draft of the plan for you to review here.