City leaders prepared if trash collection falls through

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): No one in Fort Wayne is going to have to store their trash.

City leaders have made it clear they have emergency garbagemen on standby, just in case the city’s regular service goes away.

Fort Wayne is locked in a back-and-forth with its garbage company, Red River Waste Solutions. Red River has filed for bankruptcy, and Fort Wayne leaders are not sure the company will continue to provide services.

The city wants proof from Red River that it can pay $800,000 it owes in performance bonds by January 1st, but so far they have not gotten a response.