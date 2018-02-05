City issues “Request-for-Qualifications” on Riverfront Development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne today issued a request-for-qualifications to outline the next action steps in the implementation of the Riverfront Fort Wayne vision to foster future private development along our rivers.

The City is seeking Statements of Qualifications from consultants and consultant teams to prepare an Implementation Framework for future development of Riverfront Fort Wayne and to design Phases II and III of the project. These future phases will extend riverfront development northeast to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge and west as far as the Van Buren Street Bridge. Statements of Qualifications are due on March 16, 2018. Interviews with finalists will occur in April. A final selection is expected to be made in May. It’s anticipated the project will take 9 – 12 months to complete.

The Implementation Framework will include:

A Riverfront neighborhood master plan that provides development guidance for public and private projects that will continue to emerge over the next ten years and beyond. Reports and recommendations for a variety of infrastructure, environmental, archeological, historical and hydraulic issues related to the river and development adjacent to it. Engineered designs and related cost estimates for improvements (including park amenities and flood protection features) to public space near the river. Reports and recommendations that address the development regulatory framework with specific attention to ways that the City and its partners can remove impediments and facilitate implementation.

The entire RFQ, titled QBS 4284-Riverfront Development Implementation Framework, may be viewed at http://bidding.cityoffortwayne.org/city.php.

A selection committee which includes representatives from the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department, City Utilities, Redevelopment, Community Development, Public Works, Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. and the office of the Allen County Commissioners will review and rank all of the proposals submitted.

Riverfront Fort Wayne Phase II construction is expected to begin by 2020.

“It’s great to see we’re taking the next steps with riverfront development. We’re already seeing results with the current construction of the Promenade Park and the upcoming construction of the Continental Property Group investment with housing, retail, and a parking garage,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “It’s critical to keep this momentum going by taking the time to make proper plans for the public portions of Phases II and III. We’re truly building a world-class amenity that makes us unique and attractive for individuals, families, and businesses.”

Promenade Park construction is well underway and is expected to be complete in June of 2019. The Cambray building has been moved off the lot. The Park Foundation Pavilion columns are being erected and work on the North Bank is slated to begin this month. Funding for Promenade Park came from the Regional Cities Initiative, the City’s Legacy Fund, the Park Foundation, the Community Foundation and private contributions.

Fort Wayne City Council approved a .13 percent increase to the local income tax in July, creating the revenue stream necessary to support further development in the Riverfront area. The funds will be used to fund projects that improve public space along the rivers and support private investment near the river.

The first riverfront private development project to be led by Continental Property Group was announced on December 11. The mixed-use development will be located on 3.34 acres at the northeast corner of Harrison and Superior streets, directly east of Promenade Park. It will be seven stories with approximately 150 apartment homes and approximately 20,000 square feet of retail space, as well as a parking garage with more than 1,000 spaces. Work on the $61.7 million investment could start as soon as this spring and be complete in the fall of 2019.