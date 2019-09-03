City introduces free lead paint remediation program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne has introduced a free lead paint remediation program.

The Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services will offer the program on an application basis through funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. This will be available for about 140 homes in Fort Wayne based on the following criteria:

The home was built prior to 1978

a child or children under the age of six lives in the home

The parent or guardian is willing to have the child’s blood tested for lead

The household income of the occupants is less than $52,500 for a family of four or $42,000 for a family of two

The city says more than one million children have been poisoned in the U.S by lead-based paint. This can be caused from chipping and peeling paint or home repairs that create lead dust. Exposure can cause brain damage, learning, behavior, speech and hearing problems in children.

Property owners need to call 260-427-8585 to answer some questions and leave their information. Someone will then contact them on their eligibility. The program is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

More information can be found here.