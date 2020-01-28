City: homicides down nearly 37 percent in 2019

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): City of Fort Wayne officials recapped 2019 in public safety and announced plans for 2020 during a news conference at Citizens Square on Tuesday.

According to Fort Wayne Police Department data, homicides were down 36.9 percent, violent crime was down 5 percent and non-fatal shootings were down 22 percent. Meanwhile, arrests for illegal possession of a handgun were up over 18 percent, property crimes were up 6 percent and adult arrests were up 3.8 percent. Also, non-fatal drug overdoses were down over 22 percent.

Next year, the department will look to maintain 480 officers on staff, will expand their relationship with Fort Wayne UNITED, will add new equipment to the vice and narcotics division and will implement the Hope and Recover Team (HART), which helps adults who have had an overdose connect with treatment and recovery options.

The fire department gained four new replacement engines and a new technical rescue truck last year. They also added 18 new recruits and 18 advanced life support personnel. Firefighters began training in a new multi-story live burn training center and used a new training tower for the technical rescue team.

In 2020, they will continue the free smoke detector program, will have two new replacement engines and a new replacement truck. Plus, the next phase of work will begin on the live burn training center.

“My administration continues to be focused on providing essential services that residents, neighborhoods and businesses expect and deserve,” said Mayor Henry. “Public safety is at the top of the list. It has been since I became Mayor and it will continue to be. I’m encouraged by the positive strides we’re making in police and fire services. We’re doing everything possible to ensure Fort Wayne remains a safe city.”