City of Fort Wayne suing opioid distributors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Monday afternoon Mayor Tom Henry announced the city of Fort Wayne is suing opioid distributors for the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The lawsuit is against the country’s three largest wholesale drug distributors. Amerisource Bergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson Corporation control more than 80 percent of the market for prescription opioids.

“Today’s action demonstrates our ongoing commitment to doing all we can to reduce the negative impact that drugs are having on individuals, families, healthcare, law enforcement and the judicial system,” said Mayor Henry.

There have been 94 overdose deaths, more than 1,100 overdose runs in 2017 to date. Also, 512 patients have received Narcan or Naloxone, which is a treatment used for overdoses.

Taft and Stettinius & Hollister LLP in Indianapolis will represent the city as lead counsel in the lawsuit.