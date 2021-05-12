City: Fort Wayne protester injured due to “own actions”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne says a protester who lost his eye after being hit in the face by a tear gas canister brought it upon himself.

That’s according to the city’s official response to a lawsuit filed by Balin Brake over the injury that happened while he was participating in a police brutality protest in downtown Fort Wayne last May. The court documents were obtained by our Partners in News at ABC 21 and can be found here.

The protest was one of two that weekend that devolved into chaos, including police in riot gear launching tear gas at protesters who threw rocks and water bottles.

Brake says he was “peacefully protesting” and was deliberately targeted by police, but the City says that’s not true and that his injuries were “the result of his own actions.”