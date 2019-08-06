City excited for Promenade Park opening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Phase 1 of Fort Wayne’s big Riverfront Development project opens this Friday.

The city will hold a weekend-long grand opening celebration for Promenade Park, at the corner of Superior and Harrison Street, starting at 5:30 pm Friday.

Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel says he’s excited to see what the public thinks:

“We’ve been working on it four or five years,” McDaniel says. “We want to make sure it is a world-class park, kind of set the new standard for Fort Wayne.”

McDaniel made those comments on the “Investing in the City of Fort Wayne” podcast, which is available on the City’s website.

The festivities include live musical and comedy performances, a “river lighting,” and Dragon Boat races. Find a full list of events and activities here.