City crews battle flash flooding, use caution on roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Heavy rains are causing flash flooding on streets throughout Fort Wayne. City crews are operating pumps to alleviate street flooding and protect residents.
According to Frank Suarez with City Utilities, ten pumps are operating in low-lying areas prone to flooding as Allen County, along with Adams and Van Wert Counties, are under a Flood Advisory and will be until 10:45 a.m., Thursday.
Crews began working on flood issues late Wednesday afternoon and additional city crews were called in later in the evening. They have been working through the night to clear drains and respond to flooded areas.
If residents can safely clear debris that is clogging street drains by using a tool like a rake or shovel, they may want to do so to protect their neighborhoods from street flooding and sewer back-ups.
Drivers should also not attempt to drive through water that is across the road. In fact, a Travel Advisory has been issued for Allen County by the County Office of Homeland Security. The flooded roadways are creating hazardous driving conditions, especially in the dark. You are being urged to use extreme caution.
Two to four inches of rain have already fallen and additional rainfall up to one inch is expected. Stay tuned to WOWO for more updates and be sure and text the word NEWS to 46862 to have weather alerts sent directly to your mobile device.
Meanwhile, if residents have home flooding they should call 311 and listen to the prompts to reach sewer maintenance. If there is an emergency such as downed power lines or medical issues residents should call 911.
Below is a list of known street closings due to high water:
Clinton at Pontiac
Clinton at Leith
3000 block of Pontiac
Pontiac at Smith
Lafayette at Oxford
Lafayette at Agnes
Adams Center Road at Logistics
4500 Block of Austin Drive
6100 Block of Oakmont
New Haven Avenue between Coliseum and Meyer
New Haven at Wayne Trace
Osage at Burgess
Taylor at Freeman
Broadway and Lavina
1600 Block of Broadway
2400 Block of Thompson
1600 Block of College
7400 Block of Hickory Creek
Lafayette at Gumpper Ave.
South Park Drive at Congress
Rudisill at South Park Drive
Calhoun at Rudisill
Anthony at Rudisill
Anthony at Oxford
Oxford at Holton
Evans at Fruehauf
2600 Block of McKinnie
4300 Block of Smith Street
300 Block West Packard
3500 Block of Winter
2800 Block of Hanna Street
200 Block of McKinnie
3200 Block of South Monroe
4100 Block of Lillie
5000 Block of Devonshire