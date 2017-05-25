City crews battle flash flooding, use caution on roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Heavy rains are causing flash flooding on streets throughout Fort Wayne. City crews are operating pumps to alleviate street flooding and protect residents.

According to Frank Suarez with City Utilities, ten pumps are operating in low-lying areas prone to flooding as Allen County, along with Adams and Van Wert Counties, are under a Flood Advisory and will be until 10:45 a.m., Thursday.

Crews began working on flood issues late Wednesday afternoon and additional city crews were called in later in the evening. They have been working through the night to clear drains and respond to flooded areas.

If residents can safely clear debris that is clogging street drains by using a tool like a rake or shovel, they may want to do so to protect their neighborhoods from street flooding and sewer back-ups.

Drivers should also not attempt to drive through water that is across the road. In fact, a Travel Advisory has been issued for Allen County by the County Office of Homeland Security. The flooded roadways are creating hazardous driving conditions, especially in the dark. You are being urged to use extreme caution.

Two to four inches of rain have already fallen and additional rainfall up to one inch is expected. Stay tuned to WOWO for more updates and be sure and text the word NEWS to 46862 to have weather alerts sent directly to your mobile device.

Meanwhile, if residents have home flooding they should call 311 and listen to the prompts to reach sewer maintenance. If there is an emergency such as downed power lines or medical issues residents should call 911.

Below is a list of known street closings due to high water:

Clinton at Pontiac

Clinton at Leith

3000 block of Pontiac

Pontiac at Smith

Lafayette at Oxford

Lafayette at Agnes

Adams Center Road at Logistics

4500 Block of Austin Drive

6100 Block of Oakmont

New Haven Avenue between Coliseum and Meyer

New Haven at Wayne Trace

Osage at Burgess

Taylor at Freeman

Broadway and Lavina

1600 Block of Broadway

2400 Block of Thompson

1600 Block of College

7400 Block of Hickory Creek

Lafayette at Gumpper Ave.

South Park Drive at Congress

Rudisill at South Park Drive

Calhoun at Rudisill

Anthony at Rudisill

Anthony at Oxford

Oxford at Holton

Evans at Fruehauf

2600 Block of McKinnie

4300 Block of Smith Street

300 Block West Packard

3500 Block of Winter

2800 Block of Hanna Street

200 Block of McKinnie

3200 Block of South Monroe

4100 Block of Lillie

5000 Block of Devonshire