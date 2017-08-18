City Councilman proposes limits on sex-oriented businesses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne City Councilman is proposing some limits on certain “adults only” businesses.

A new strip club opened across from Glenbrook Square earlier this year, much to the chagrin of some on the Council who felt they didn’t have much control over such businesses.

The News-Sentinel reports that Councilman Russ Jehl is doing something about it, with plans to introduce a bill tomorrow that would put limits on when “sexually-oriented businesses” could be open, adding that they’d have to be closed between midnight and 7am.

Jehl says it’s not about denying access to customers, but more about promoting citizens’ “health, safety, and general welfare”.