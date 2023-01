FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne City Councilman Glynn Hines was nominated as city council president Tuesday.

The Journal Gazette reports that Hines received seven votes, with both Councilmen Paul Ensley and Russ Jehl, both Republicans, abstaining.

Hines is a Democrat at large and has served on city council for 24 years, also serving as vice-president last year.

Councilman Tom Freistroffer, a Republican, was unanimously chosen as this year’s vice president.