City Councilman and President Hines will not run for another term

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne City Councilman and President Glenn Hines says that he will not run for another term.

The Journal Gazette reports that Hines, a Democrat at large, made the announcement that he will not seek a seventh term at the annual MLK event at Sweetwater Sound.

He says that he did not want to run for re-election, with 24 years being a good amount of time to serve. He also wants to finish his last term as president, working towards a more bipartisan and effective city council, as well as continuing to strengthen economic growth downtown and in the southeast neighborhood.