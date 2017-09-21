City Councilman accuses Mayor of rewarding donations with City contracts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne City Councilman is accusing Mayor Tom Henry of participating in what he calls “Chicago-Style” politics.

4th District Councilman Jason Arp says a Chicago Tribune investigation that found that Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s re-election bid is largely funded by city vendors caught his attention, and made him think about Mayor Tom Henry’s own campaign finances:

“And lo and behold, if you look at the campaign finance filings, vendors, architects, engineers, and attorneys are getting large contracts after making substantial contributions to the Mayor’s campaign.”

Arp says he’s submitted an ordinance that would prevent the city from contracting with vendors who make big campaign donations, saying he wants to keep the mayor from using the city’s operations as a means for fundraising.

City Spokesman John Perlich provided the following response: “The City of Fort Wayne follows all policies, procedures and rules as it relates to awarding contracts.”

“As Mayor Henry and his staff meet with residents and business owners on a regular basis, we hear from the public that they are most interested in public safety, neighborhood infrastructure improvements and investments in our Parks system, not criticisms about how city contracts are awarded.”