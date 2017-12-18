City Council to talk parking meter upgrades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It might cost you more to park in downtown Fort Wayne soon.

The Fort Wayne City Council is set to vote on a parking meter contract worth $800,000 at tomorrow night’s meeting. That’s according to an agenda for tomorrow’s meeting posted on the city’s website.

As we told you a couple of weeks ago, that deal includes upgrades to parking meters that not only let you pay with your credit card, but also sends an alert to parking enforcement officers’s phones when your meter runs out.

City Clerk Lana Keesling says, if passed, the price to park for an hour will go up from 50-cents to $1.25, at least for a while.