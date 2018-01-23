City Council President talks trash troubles in FW, says “there has been a problem”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Council President Tom Freistroffer came on the Pat Miller Program Tuesday afternoon to discuss the city’s new trash collection vendor and to address the concerns of local residents.

For some, Red River Waste Solutions – Fort Wayne’s new trash collector – has been anywhere from a few days to a week or so late. The company, who took over from Republic Services on January 1st, says the nasty weather, combined with new drivers who need time to learn the routes, are to blame for the delays.

Freistroffer agrees and said there have been a few complications when it comes to Red River getting adjusted to Fort Wayne. “There has been a problem getting started. You know they got started in extremely cold weeks… there’s probably been a complication of problems with Red River adjusting to Fort Wayne.”

A concern coming from Fort Wayne residents is the fear that Red River is lacking the number of trucks and drivers needed for the volume of Fort Wayne’s trash pickup.

“They are not new to the game,” said Freistroffer. “They have been all over the United States. As far as I know, they had the same number of trucks, ya know they hired approximately 50 employees. I think a big problem is getting to know the routes in Fort Wayne… they are going to put iPads and computers in their trucks.”

The bid for Red River was the lowest of five bidders and Freistroffer says there were questions asked about their abilities to carry out the contract. To hear more about those questions and to find out why Fort Wayne switched to a new trash collector listen to the full interview below.