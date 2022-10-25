City Council President Proposes Entire Budget Slash For Mayor’s Office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Council’s president has proposed cutting the entire budget for Mayor Tom Henry’s office. According to The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne City Council president Jason Arp made the proposal as he and council members are expected to share their thoughts later today as council will discuss and make final decisions on more than $4.8 million in proposed cuts to the 2023 city budget. Proposed cuts or changes to the budget affect several departments including Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, the city clerk’s office, Community Development, fire, police, parks, Public Works and Traffic Engineering.

Arp, who is this year’s council president, has said he is campaigning for the Republican nomination to run for mayor in 2023. Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, who did not submit any budget cut proposals, has also said he is seeking the Republican nomination for the mayoral race. Proposed cuts require five votes of support to pass. Council members are required to finalize the city budget by the end of the month.